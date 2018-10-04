Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Irrfan ‘delighted’ as ‘Doob’ heads to Oscars

Irrfan ‘delighted’ as ‘Doob’ heads to Oscars
October 04
15:29 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan-starrer “Doob” (“No Bed of Roses”) is Bangladesh’s official entry for the Oscars next year and the actor is “extremely happy” with the film’s selection, says his spokesperson.

“Irrfan is extremely happy to hear the news. It is an honor to be recognized by the jury and he is delighted that his film is getting the much deserved acknowledgement at long last,” the 51-year-old actor’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Irrfan is currently in London undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumor.

“Doob”, helmed by Bangladeshi director, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, revolves around the life of a renowned filmmaker who creates a scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife to marry his daughter’s friend. The film premiered at the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2017.

Farooki said it would have been impossible to make the film without Irrfan.

“I am happy because ‘No Bed of Roses’ is representing Bangladesh at the Oscars. I hope the film would find some love from the Academy voters.

“As for my collaboration with Irrfan, it would have been impossible to make this film without his involvement as an actor and co-producer! I share a wonderful relation with him, on and off the set. I call him poet and he jokingly corrects me saying “I m a poet with no words” In this film, he actually expressed so many things with very little help of words and I’m glad to have collaborated with one of the finest actors of not just India but globally,” the director said.

India’s Parno Mittra and Bangladesh’s Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Rokeya Prachy also feature in the fllm.

Bangladesh is yet to secure an Academy Award nomination. Partition-set drama “Khacha” was its last year’s entry.

The Oscars award ceremony will be held on February 24. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

FOg Diwali Mela

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should US impose tariffs on Indian products?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Irrfan ‘delighted’ as ‘Doob’ heads to Oscars MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan-starrer “Doob” (“No Bed of Roses”) is Bangladesh’s official entry for the Oscars next year and the actor is “extremely happy” with the film’s selection, says his spokesperson. “Irrfan...
  • ‘Wellness’ industry can take tourism to new heights: Alphons Harshita Jaiswal India Post News Service NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons said here last week that India is a wellness destination of the world. He was...
  • Many doctors in India miss TB signs, says study WASHINGTON: Many private sector doctors in India miss the signs of tuberculosis and therefore provide patients with inadequate treatment, according to a new study involving people hired to act out...
  • Finger angiography is less painful claims hospital NEW DELHI: Finger angiography is a “novel technique” of the procedure through the thumb artery which is less time-consuming, less painful and patient-friendly, a city-based hospital has claimed. At a...
  • Newborn contracts HIV infection from father LONDON: In a rare case, researchers have found that a newborn baby contracted human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from his father after coming into contact with the fluid leaking from a...
  • Efforts to streamline health delivery system ITANAGAR: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that all effort is being made to streamline the health delivery system to provide health care services to the doorsteps of the people...
  • Govt centre performs autopsies on roadside BARMER: The staff at a government health centre carried out autopsies on the roadside on two women, an act caught on video that has led local administration to order a...
  • Pesky Nana In interviews with a popular channel, Tanushree Dutta has accused co-star Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the set of Horn Ok Please in 2008. She alleged that Patekar...
  • Awkward fame “There are actors who embrace fame Like Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan. If they go out into the crowd, they will be comfortable. If I will go to a crowd,...
  • Losing muscles “Aditya enjoys going to the gym and most of his films in the past required him to sport a muscular physique. However, he had to lose all the muscle weight...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.