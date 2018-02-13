Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Israel to give 750,000 euros to AI for Delhi-Tel Aviv flight

Israel to give 750,000 euros to AI for Delhi-Tel Aviv flight
February 13
09:09 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JERUSALEM: Air India will get a one-time grant of 750,000 euros from Israel for launching direct flights between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, which is likely to be launched next month, a senior Israeli official said here.
“The Ministry of Tourism will approve a grant to Air India in response to their request and according to the conditions of the directive, which includes a grant of 250,000 Euro per weekly flight, up to a total of three weekly flights,” Lydia Weitzman, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Tourism, told PTI here.
“It is a one-time grant for an airline opening a new direct route into Tel Aviv (TLV) from a destination that has potential for incoming tourism,” she said.

Informed sources here said that the Indian flag carrier could start its direct flights into Israel from New Delhi on March 20, flying thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
Dubbed a “game changer” in Israel’s efforts to promote inbound tourism from India, Air India’s direct flight between New Delhi and Tel Aviv would be operating on the shortest route and is expected to bring down significantly the cost of travel between the two countries.
“Hopefully Air India would soon start direct flights between India and Tel Aviv which is going to be a game changer increasing manifold the number of tourists coming from India to Israel.
“The number of tourists from China to Israel doubled in one year after the start of direct flight by Hainan Airlines.
We expect something similar with India,” Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Tourism, Amir Halevi, had told PTI earlier in an interview.
Halevi also said that Tel Aviv expects India to be one of the top three countries sending tourists to Israel because of which the Israeli Ministry of Tourism has been investing significantly in marketing the country’s tourism potential there.
In its efforts to attract Indian tourists, Israel has increased its promotional budgetary allocation to USD 2.5 million in the last two years and is also working towards easing visa norms.

Israel has also opened a tourism office in India which has been organizing several promotional events not only to bring in tourists but also to lure Bollywood producers to shoot their films here.
The efforts have led to an increase of about 31 per cent tourists from India last year, reaching an all time high figure of 60,000, the ministry said. -PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Ranthambore: Mixture of heritage site & rich wildlife A tiny village that derives its name from two hills – Ran and Thambor – thus ‘Ranthambore’ in the state of Rajasthan is endowed with a magnificent environment. Its deciduous...
  • China upgrades travel warning to Maldives BEIJING: China has upgraded its travel warning for its citizens visiting the Maldives for holidays, asking them to cancel their plans after an emergency was declared by embattled President Abdulla...
  • India developing 4 Andaman & Nicobar Islands KOLKATA: The Centre’s initiative for holistic development of four islands in the Andaman & Nicobar islands has gained steam with the consultant preparing a master plan and is due to...
  • Bloggers to publicize Railway luxury trains NEW DELHI: The Tourism Ministry and the IRCTC have enlisted 60 bloggers from 23 countries, including India, as part of a new publicity blitz to write on luxury trains run...
  • Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur direct flight soon AMRITSAR: The AirAsia X will soon start a direct flight service from Amritsar airport to Kuala Lumpur, Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has said. Sidhu, along with Lok Sabha...
  • Pahalgam Festival to start on Feb 17 SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department has said the two-day ‘Pahalgam Festival’ later this month would be an important event to attract tourists to the south Kashmir resort. “The...
  • Israel to give 750,000 euros to AI for Delhi-Tel Aviv flight JERUSALEM: Air India will get a one-time grant of 750,000 euros from Israel for launching direct flights between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, which is likely to be launched next...
  • Air India to use Saudi skies for flights to Tel Aviv NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia has allowed Air India to use its airspace for flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv, Israeli daily Haaretz reported. However, a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s General...
  • 8% rise in Kerala foreign exchange earnings THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has said foreign exchange earnings from tourist arrivals in the state stood at Rs 8,392.11 crore in 2017, a growth of 8.29 per cent when compared...
  • Hi-tech baggage scanners for nine airports NEW DELHI: In a bid to enhance passenger convenience at airports, the AAI has placed an order worth over USD 50 million with global leader Smiths Detection for hold-baggage scanners,...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.