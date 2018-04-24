Something went wrong with the connection!

Israeli firm marketing portable ECG monitors

April 24
15:42 2018
If your doctor orders an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check your heart rhythm and blood flow or to diagnose a heart attack, a technician will stick 10 or 12 adhesive electrodes to your chest, arms and legs. A computer then creates a graph showing the electrical impulses moving through your heart while you’re lying still or exercising.

That’s how an ECG is done today. Advanced wearable technologies from Israel aim to change the procedure radically.

With CardiacSense and HealthWatch, all you’ll have to do is put on a watch-like device or a special shirt and the ECG takes care of itself while you go about your day.

Founded in Caesarea as Sportracker in 2009 to develop a watch-like wearable device for sports heart-rate readings, the company pivoted to medical monitoring about three years ago and rebranded as CardiacSense. Clinical trials at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in 2016 showed the device achieves 99.9% sensitivity and 99.01% specificity, on par with a conventional ECG but with the major advantage of noninvasive, electrode-free continuous monitoring.

HealthWatch in Kfar Saba has pending orders for the soon-to-launch Master Caution, an FDA- and CE-approved digital garment embedded with 12-lead ECG monitoring electrodes. The upcoming new model will be AI-based, with automatic analysis and event detection benefiting both patients and caregivers.

The smart digital garment also supports FDA-approved sensors to measure parameters such as heart rate, skin temperature, posture and respiration.
