Israeli firm to supply UAVs to Indian Army

September 04
16:54 2018
HYDERABAD: Cyient Solutions & Systems Pvt Ltd (CSS), a joint venture between Cyient Ltd and BlueBird Aero Systems, Israel, has said it received its first supply order from the Indian Army for SpyLite mini Unmanned Arial Vehicle (UAV) systems for high altitude aerial surveillance. A press release issued by Cyient said, during trials, the SpyLite emerged as a mature system, incorporating unique capabilities and delivering superior performance as compared to systems in the mini-UAV class.

It did not mention quantity of the order and its value. Managing Director and CEO, Cyient Solutions & Systems, NJ Joseph said Defense and security forces around the world have come to rely on the SpyLite’s exceptional performance. “We are delighted that the Indian Army has selected the SpyLite for its operational requirements and feel privileged that these systems will complement the surveillance capabilities of our armed forces on the nation’s borders,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

