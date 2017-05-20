Please set up your API key!

India Post

ISRO awarded the 2014 Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

May 20
06:49 2017
New Delhi: The 2014 Indira Gandhi Peace Prize was awarded to the Indian Space Research Organization by Manmohan Singh on 18th May, 2017.

Announced by a jury lead by Vice-President Hamid Ansari in 2014, this prestigious award consists of a trophy, cash prize INR 1 crore along with a citation.

The award was received by the Chairman of ISRO, Kiran Kumar from the former Prime Minister.

“The international jury of the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development awarded the prize for 2014 to ISRO in recognition of its path-breaking achievements, culminating in the Mars orbiter mission, its significant contributions in strengthening international cooperation in peaceful use of outer space,” the citation read.

The previous recipients of this esteemed award are former American President Jimmy Carter, Namibian leader Sam Nujoma, Kenyan environmentalist Wangari Maathai and German chancellor Angela Merkel. -PTI

