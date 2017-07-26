It felt like an exam: Kajol on VIP2

Kajol finally returned to the Tamil-Telegu Cinema after a long wait of 20 years and compared her experience to a 10th grade exam.

“On the first day, it felt like an exam. I was nervous and stressed. I hadn’t spoken in Tamil in a really long time,” she exclaimed.

“I wasn’t sure; if it’s a different language I need to be comfortable with the team and they need to understand my limitations. Careful deliberation goes into choosing a film,” she says.

“If Vasundhara had been a man, no one would dare challenge her,” she said, explaining her character in VIP2. “In many ways I could identify with her. There’s a high degree of self-respect and gravitas associated with every strong, successful woman who has made it on her own. Vasundhara has a sharp survival instinct, goes for the jugular and can be ruthless. This side to her is tempered with a sense of judgement. An element of arrogance also seeps in when you’ve done things your way and succeeded. I liked that about her.”

She gave quite some credit to the director Soundarya Rajinikanth and writer-actor Dhanush for their full support. “They both were really sweet in ensuring that I could seamlessly integrate into the film.” –News Source

Comments

comments