It is a welcome step: Ishrat Jahan

September 19
17:18 2018
KOLKATA:Ishrat Jahan, a petitioner in the triple talaq case, Wednesday welcomed the union cabinet’s decision to bring an ordinance to make the practice a penal offence.
It is a big step towards “empowering Muslim women” in the country, she said.
Muslim men and religious leaders should now mend “their ways or be ready to face the music”, she said.
“I welcome the Centre’s decision to bring an ordinance to make triple talaq a penal offence. It is a huge step towards empowering Muslim women in the country,” Jahan told PTI.
She is one of the five petitioners in the case against instant triple talaq. The practice of instant triple talaq was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22 last year.

Jahan moved court after she was divorced by her husband over phone from Dubai by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice consecutively in 2014. She has a 13-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son. PTI

