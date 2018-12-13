Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

It’s advantage Gehlot in Rajasthan CM race

It’s advantage Gehlot in Rajasthan CM race
December 13
17:13 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot appears to be emerging as the favourite for the chief minister’s post in Rajasthan, after party chief Rahul Gandhi held hectic deliberations with senior leaders including him.
It is advantage Gehlot, sources said, after he came out of Gandhi’s residence.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot is also a strong contender for the post. However, Gehlot looks set to return as chief minister of the western state for the third time.

Gandhi also held a separate meeting with Pilot, prior to meeting Gehlot. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will PM Narendra Modi now show some humility?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.