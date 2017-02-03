Iulia Vantur makes Indian runway debut at LFW

MUMBAI: Iulia Vantur may have been regular on the ramp in Romania, but the model made her India runaway debut last night when she turned showstopper for clothing brand Splash at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

Incidentally, superstar Salman Khan, who is rumored to be dating Iulia, is the brand ambassador of the Middle East’s largest fashion retailer.

“It was great. I was nervous. It was my first experience walking the ramp in India and it is special. It is a special brand. I like the clothes a lot. I am happy to be called on this show,” Iulia told reporters.

The model-singer was wearing a short black dress and she says she hasn’t worn one in almost a decade.

“I love my outfit, I haven’t worn a short dress in the longest time. The last time I wore a short dress I was very young.”

When asked if Salman should have been there to support her on her Indian runway debut, Iulia said, “No. Why should he?”

Even though the 51-year-old star did not attend the show, many of his friends were present at the event.

Sooraj Pancholi, Daisy Shah, Elli Avram, and ex “Bigg Boss” contestants like Sambhavna Seth, Sonali Raut, Sushant, Karishma Tanna, VJ Andy were part of the show either on the ramp or made it to the guest list.

Iulia said that she loves fashion and music but has no plans to act in films.

“No, I don’t want to do films. My passion is music.” –PTI