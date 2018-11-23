I’ve never read a script in my career: Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: thirty-five years and several blockbusters later, actor Sunny Deol says his process of working in a film is purely “instinctive” where he is more interested in listening to the storyteller than reading scripts.

For Sunny, it is a matter of choice that he avoids reading scripts as he believes he might look at them with a “certain mindset” and hence prefers to hear them straight from the writers.

“I am a very instinctive person. I hear an idea, a thought and if it is good and I like it, I just jump for it. I don’t go into the detailings of it. Right now, you need to do that but back then filmmaking was different. I never read scripts,” Sunny told PTI.

“I just hear the idea from the director and go for it. I have always interacted with the story writer and heard the subject because that’s what is going to eventually come over on screen,” he adds.

Since his debut in 1983 with “Betaab”, Sunny has featured in some strong content driven films like “Ghayal”, “Damini”, “Darr” and “Gaddar Ek Prem Katha”, among others. PTI

