India Post

J-K gets Rs 900 cr under PMDP for health infra

J-K gets Rs 900 cr under PMDP for health infra
December 20
12:03 2018
JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir has received a total of Rs 900 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in multiple tranches for upgradation of healthcare infrastructure in the state, officials said here.

The first installment of Rs 275 crore under PMDP was released by the Government of India in 2016-17, followed by 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the final tranche of Rs 110.74 crore under PMDP, they said.

Welcoming the release of funds, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said 145 ongoing and new health projects in the state have been identified for upgradation under PMDP.

He said following the submission of the detailed project reports (DPRs) for these projects, the Government of India has released the requisite funds for completion of the works.

Dulloo said the projects include augmentation of infrastructure in district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and primary health centers.

Dulloo said the with the latest release of final installment of Rs 110.74 crore, the Health and Medical Education Department has become the first Department in the state to get the full allocation of Rs 900 crore under PMDP.

He said the projects to be taken up under final installment of Rs 110.74 crore include 250-bed Maternity Block at SMGS Hospital Jammu, 100-bed New Emergency Block at GMC Jammu, Sub-District Hospital Bijbehara and Sub-District Hospital Rohama, Rafiabad. PTI

 

