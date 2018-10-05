J-K political parties condemn killing of NC workers by terrorists

SRINAGAR: Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir Friday condemned the killing of two National Conference (NC) workers in a militant attack here, saying targeting political workers who “champion the cause of the masses” was “downright appalling”.

Two NC workers were killed and an office bearer was injured after terrorists fired at them in the Karfali area of the city Friday. The deceased were identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Wani and Nazir Ahmed Bhat. The injured, Shakeel Ahmad, was a Halqa president of the National Conference.

“Attack on political workers who champion the cause of common masses is downright appalling & symptomatic of alien elements misrepresenting the ethos of Kashmir. We strongly condemn the brutal murder of @JKNC_ workers. Our hearts go out to their bereaved families,” the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on its official Twitter handle.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing.

“Pained to hear about the killing of two NC workers. My heart goes out to their families & children. Cannot possibly imagine what they must be going through,” she tweeted.

The NC termed the killing of two of its workers “barbaric”.

“Party President Dr. Farooq Abdulah, Vice President Mr. Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the barbaric killing of two party workers Nazir Ah Bhat and Mushtaq Ah Wani,” the party said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in separate tweets, Omar said, “I cannot condemn strongly enough the murderous terrorist attack against three of my party workers. Nazir Ahmed Bhat (working in the office of MLA Shamima Firdous) & Mushtaq Ahmed Wani have been killed. Allah Jannat naseeb karey (May God grant them heaven).”

“Shakeel Ahmad Zangoo has been injured & is in hospital. I pray for his complete & speedy recovery. May the families of Nazir, Mushtaq & Shakeel find strength in this most difficult time,” he added in another tweet.

The killings come just three days ahead of polling for the first phase of elections to urban local bodies in the state.

The National Conference and the PDP have boycotted the polls on the grounds that the state’s special status under Article 35A of the Constitution is under threat due to the legal challenge to the provision in the Supreme Court. PTI

