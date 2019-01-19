Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Jaitley dismisses report of price escalation in Rafale deal as ‘fudged arithmetic’

Jaitley dismisses report of price escalation in Rafale deal as ‘fudged arithmetic’
January 19
13:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Dismissing a news report of price escalation in the Rafale deal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday said it was based on “fudged arithmetic”.

In a series of tweets, the minister said the Supreme Court has examined the prices and the CAG is examining the same.

“The new article on Rafale is based on fudged arithmetic – ignore the escalation of the 2007 non-deal offer and compare it with the 2016 price and invent a scam,” he said.

“The fudged arithmetic of a compulsive contrarian can hardly be objective… Fudged arithmetics does not add to the credibility of its creator,” he said.

Jaitley’s comments came after a report in ‘The Hindu’ claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to buy 36 aircraft instead of the 126 asked for by the Indian Air Force pushed the price of each jet up by 41.42 per cent.

The minister said the 2007 escalation offer was much larger than 2016 agreed escalation for the Rafale jet deal. “The price differential would widen with each subsequent supply,” he added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Follow us on twiter

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.