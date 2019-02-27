Pak PM offers talk to defuse tensions ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday claimed that two Indian MIGs crossed the Line of Control and they were shot down, as he offered to defuse tensions between the...

2 Indian aircraft shot, 2 IAF pilots arrested: claims Pakistan ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested two pilots, as it closed its airspace amid escalating tensions between...

China again calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint BEIJING: China on Wednesday again called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint amid the escalation of hostilities between the two countries and urged them to engage in dialogue to...

Jaitley refers to US operation to kill Osama, says India can do it NEW DELHI: Union Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday referred to the 2011 US operation in Pakistan to eliminate Osama bin Laden and suggested India can also do it. His remarks at...

Market extends losses as India-Pak tension escalates MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex surrendered early gains Wednesday to end in the negative terrain by shedding 68 points on escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Investor sentiment took a...

Pak used its Air Force to target India’s military installations, bid foiled: MEA NEW DELHI: Pakistan has used its Air Force to target military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism operations but their attempts were foiled successfully though one Indian pilot...

Qureshi threatens to boycott OIC meeting over Swaraj’s participation ISLAMABAD/DUBAI: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday threatened to boycott a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) scheduled for next month in the UAE if India’s...

Army’s Eastern Command chief visits Panagarh base, reviews preparedness KOLKATA: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Army’s Eastern Command chief Lt General Manoj Naravane visited Panagarh base in West Bengal on Wednesday and reviewed operational preparedness, a defence...

‘Everyone is welcome’: Srinagar hotel opens its doors for stranded tourists SRINAGAR: A hotel here threw open its doors for tourists stranded in Kashmir in the wake of tensions between India and Pakistan, which led to closure Srinagar airport for civilian...