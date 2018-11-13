Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Jaitley says GST had only transient impact

Jaitley says GST had only transient impact
November 13
14:46 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has hit out at the “critics and cynics” who blame GST for growth deceleration, saying the indirect tax reform had only a “transient” impact on growth and that too for two quarters.

In remarks apparently aimed at former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan, who blamed the Goods and Services Tax roll-out along with demonetization for lower GDP growth, Jaitley said the economy recovered fast from the limited “disruptionist impact” of the tax reform.

But the minister was silent on Rajan’s criticism of the note-ban, which has disrupted everyone’s life in general and that of small traders and small businesses in particular.

Though the stated objectives of the move was to curb blackmoney and choke the channels pumping in fake notes into the economy, the RBI in July had stated that as much as 99.3 per cent of the cancelled notes had come back to the system and also cash in circulation had topped the pre-note-ban days.

Interestingly, the government did not celebrate the second anniversary of the controversial decision on November 8, unlike the first anniversary when it had listed out the benefits of the move as increased tax payers’ base and higher digital transactions.

Claiming that GST had a smooth implementation, Jaitley, without naming anyone, said, “You will always have critics and cynics who will come up and say it slowed down growth.”

Jaitley, who was addressing the centenary celebrations of the state-run Union Bank of India through a video message, described GST as a “monumental reform” that impacted growth for just two quarters, as GDP numbers since then climbed up to 7, 7.7 and 8.2 per cent in the subsequent quarters.

He was also quick to point out that these numbers are much higher compared to 5-6 per cent achieved between 2012 and 2014 under the previous government.

The minister said ever since the Narendra Modi government assumed office, the country has been able to retain its position as the fastest growing major economy.PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Do you agree with Allahabad being named Prayagraj?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.