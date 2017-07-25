Please set up your API key!

India Post

Jamaica beats Mexico, makes its place in Gold Cup final

July 25
05:55 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Los Angeles: Mexico was in for a shock on Sunday, when Jamaica thrashed it out of the Gold Cup with a score of 1-0. Kemar Lawrence scored in the 88th minute, defeating it during the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The 24-year-old fullback for Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls expertly curled a left-footed free kick around the Mexico wall and just under the crossbar to deliver Jamaica a stunner at the Rose Bowl.

Theodore Whitmore, the proud Jamaican coach said, “The best way I could put it is the Biblical story – David slew Goliath.”

The Jamaican team is now up against the US in the finals on Wednesday. –News Source

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
Chicago RealEstate Exhibition

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.