Jamaica beats Mexico, makes its place in Gold Cup final

Los Angeles: Mexico was in for a shock on Sunday, when Jamaica thrashed it out of the Gold Cup with a score of 1-0. Kemar Lawrence scored in the 88th minute, defeating it during the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The 24-year-old fullback for Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls expertly curled a left-footed free kick around the Mexico wall and just under the crossbar to deliver Jamaica a stunner at the Rose Bowl.

Theodore Whitmore, the proud Jamaican coach said, “The best way I could put it is the Biblical story – David slew Goliath.”

The Jamaican team is now up against the US in the finals on Wednesday. –News Source

