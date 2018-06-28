Japanese artist exhibits traditional porcelain art, hopes to open academy in India

NEW DELHI: Hearty pink cherry trees in full blossom, blooming bamboo stems, and intricate patterns filled with vibrant colors are some of the designs of Arita-yaki, a traditional art of porcelain painting, created by Japanese artist Yuji Obata. Obata, who was recently on his first trip to India, showcased some of his art works here and reached out to art lovers to introduce the Japanese art to the country. With an aim to establish an Arita-yaki academy in India, the artist hoped to involve more young people to learn the craft of Arita-yaki and create a market for it in the country. “India is rich in culture, art, and heritage and we are looking forward to more opportunities in India, also we are keen to visit Jaipur city which is considered a base for art. There’s a need for more young people to come forward to learn this craft and that will only lead to creating a market for this form of art,” he said.

Despite the 400 years history of the art, which originated from Arita city in Saga prefecture in south Japan, Obata’s approach carries a fresh originality that signals a future for this ancient art. Unlike typical Arita-yaki porcelain production, Obata takes his time, creates the shape, fires, and paints each product all by himself. With flowers, fish, and animals as some of his favorite motifs, Obata’s life theme is cherry blossoms. He uses a traditional and special Japanese pigment in pink for his cherry blossoms. “The idea is to give new reach to the traditional style in Arita, especially the distinctive style that is used in Sakura series, and Arita-yaki has always had a unique pull for art lovers,” the 57-year-old artist said. Obata found the Sakura tree as a universe in itself and his works most poetically expresses the transience of the Sakura tree from the moment of glorious blossoms to the time when the leaves scatter with the winds. He has been so much in consonance with the Sakura that he created a shade of pink color after the Sakura flower by the name of “Obata Pink”. Obata’s works have now grown beyond the Sakura to introduce many other aspects of nature and his unique designs representing the tumultuous relationship of human emotion and nature’s beauty. PTI

Comments

comments