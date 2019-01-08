Something went wrong with the connection!

Japanese foreign minister calls on PM Modi

Japanese foreign minister calls on PM Modi
January 08
10:15 2019
NEW DELHI: Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Kono briefed the prime minister on follow-up action taken in the recent months after Modi’s visit to the country in October 2018, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

The prime minister recalled his “successful” visit to Japan, and reiterated his strong commitment to further deepen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

Modi said India looks forward to the next round of the Annual Summit with Japan later this year. PTI

