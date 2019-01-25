Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Jassi murder case: Malkit, Surjit sent to 4-day police remand

Jassi murder case: Malkit, Surjit sent to 4-day police remand
January 25
17:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHANDIGARH: A court in Punjab’s Sangrur district Friday sent Malkit Kaur and Surjit Singh Badesha, who were extradited from Canada in an honour killing case of Canada-born Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, to four-day police remand.

Jaswinder’s mother Malkit (70) and maternal uncle Surjit (75) were produced before the court of Justice Harpreet Singh in Sangrur by Punjab Police amid tight security arrangements.

“The court has sent them to four day police remand,” Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said.

The police had sought seven-day remand of the accused.

Malkit and Surjit will be questioned over alleged routing of money to contract killers for killing Jassi and other information, Garg said.

More than 18 years after the death of Jaswinder, her mother and uncle were extradited to India by Canadian authorities on Thursday.

Malkit and Surjit had been charged with the conspiracy to kill Jaswinder and a case under relevant sections, including 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, had been registered at a police station in Sangrur.

A Canadian court had in 2016 stopped the extradition of Kaur and Badesha to India to face trial in the case over concerns that they may not get justice in the country.

However, the Supreme Court of Canada ordered the extradition of the duo in 2017, but the decision was later stayed after the accused sought judicial review of the decision.

Their plea for staying the extradition proceedings was rejected by a court in Canada in December 2018, finally paving the way for their extradition to India.

Jaswinder, better known as Jassi, fell in love with Sukhwinder Singh Mithu, a kabaddi player and an autorickshaw driver, after she visited Punjab. She was the resident of Maple Ridge, British Columbia.

Both secretly got married against the wishes of Jassi’s affluent family in March 1999.

After the marriage, she returned to Canada and then came to India again in May 2000. By that time, her family had come to know about her relationship with Mithu.

Jassi, 25 at that time, and Mithu were reportedly attacked by contract killers on June 8, 2000 at village Narike of Malerkotla in Sangrur.

The police had said that the contract killers were hired by Jassi’s mother and uncle.

Jassi’s body was dumped in a drain with her throat slit, while Mithu was severely attacked and left to die. He, however, survived.

Punjab police registered a case in this connection in July 2000 and named Malkit and Surjit in the FIR. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save the Environment. Do your part to make sure we leave behind a better world for future generations ! 😇 https://t.co/KtUpKmMN6Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2019, 6:39 am

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Salman Khan is returning as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise !… https://t.co/uYxL9sQLLk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:21 am

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.