Jesse White grants $15 mn to public library

CHICAGO: Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants totaling $15.4 million to 630 public libraries serving almost 12 million patrons. This is for the current financial year

“I am proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to our communities,” White said. “Our libraries are the best and most reliable information resource available to citizens and I am pleased to be able to provide these grants each year.”

Some of the valuable services public libraries provide include the following:

• Free Internet access

• Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs and DVDs

• Audiobooks and eBooks

• Interlibrary loan service

• Reference services such as homework assistance

• Social media tools such as Facebook and Twitter

• After school and summer programming for children

• Book clubs where patrons read and discuss books

• Multicultural programming and translation services

• Special programs and services for senior citizens such as tax return assistance and how to use computers and email

• Voter registration and organ/tissue donor drives

• Meeting rooms for important community events

Per Capita Grant funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries, which allows resources for expenses such as materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications and technology. Equalization Aid Grants help qualifying public libraries with a low library tax base ensure a minimum level of funding for library services.

