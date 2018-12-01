Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Jet Airways to launch direct Pune-Singapore flight from Dec 1

December 01
13:04 2018
PUNE: Private carrier Jet Airways Friday said it will start a direct flight to Singapore from Pune starting Saturday, which is expected to further boost growth in traffic between the Maharashtra city and the neighbouring areas to the island country.
With the launch of the daily service on the new route, Jet Airways will become the largest domestic carrier with nine daily services to and from the island city-state, airline chief executive officer (CEO) Vinay Dube said here.
“Jet Airways is the first and the only carrier to provide direct connectivity between Pune and Singapore. With our existing six daily services over our hubs in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, we will soon launch additional frequencies over the next week,” Dube said in a statement.
It will help increase Jet Airways reach into Singapore with nine daily direct services – making Jet Airways the largest Indian operator of flights to and from Singapore, he said.
Jet Airways also announced special ‘introductory’ return economy and business class fares, starting at Rs 21,500 and Rs 65,500, respectively, from Pune for the services on the new route.
Customers can also avail special fares for travelling to onward destinations such as Brisbane, Jakarta, Denpasar- Bali, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Nadi, Perth, Surabaya, Sydney and Darwin via Singapore, the airline said.
According to Jet Airways, Singapore witnessed over 36,000 visitor arrivals from Pune in 2017 – the highest for an Indian city without a direct service to the Southeast Asian nation. PTI

