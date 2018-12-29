Something went wrong with the connection!

Jharkhand govt building ”Santhal village” to draw more tourists

December 29
12:45 2018
JAMSHEDPUR: Buoyed by increase in tourist footfall over the recent years, the Jharkhand government is building a “Santhal village” in East Singhbhum district to promote the lifestyle and traditions of the community.
The tribal hamlet is being set up at a cost of Rs 2.35 crore, under National Rurban Mission, a top official said.
“The hamlet, in Ghatshila subdivision, will provide an authentic experience to the tourists with its traditional food options and community activities. The project is expected to draw domestic and international visitors alike,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Kumar maintained.

The “adarsh Santhal village” will be ready in a year’s time, he said, adding that the administration has plans to develop the district on the pattern of Kerala’s “Bread and Bed Model” for seasonal guests.
Jharkhand, with its natural beauty and rich culture, has the potential to be developed into a major eco-tourism spot, while generating livelihoods, the DC stated.
The Union government has recently given its green signal to develop Burudih-Dalma-Chandil as a tourist circuit under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme, he said.
An artificial lake surrounded by lush green forest and hills, the Burudih Lake, about 45 kms from here, is a popular picnic spot, the Dalma hill has a wildlife sanctuary and the picturesque Chandil Dam, in adjoining Seraikela-Kharswan district, has a boating facility. PTI

