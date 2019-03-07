Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Jhoot, boot campaign on by BJP, says Akhilesh

Jhoot, boot campaign on by BJP, says Akhilesh
March 07
16:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Thursday asked the BJP whether it was pursuing a “jhoot and boot” campaign, a day after the party was embarrassed by its two legislators who attacked each other with one of them using his shoe.

By “jhoot” (lies), Yadav appeared to be referring to the multi-crore-rupee Rafale aircraft deal, which the Opposition has alleged involved corruption.

His comments came a day after the BJP-led government at the Centre told the Supreme Court that documents related to the agreement had been stolen from the Defence Ministry.

“First there were parallel negotiations. Then the (Rafale) files were stolen. Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, MP-MLA used shoes for dispute resolution at a meeting to discuss development. Now BJP workers are asking their leaders as to what campaign is on? The ‘jhoot’ and the ‘boot’ or the youth and the booth?” Yadav said in Lucknow.

His “boot” dig was aimed at the fracas in Sant Kabir Nagar, where two elected representatives of the BJP hit each other during a meeting in presence of minister of in-charge of the district, Ashutosh Tandon, son of Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon.

One of the legislators involved in the fight, caught on tape, used his shoe to hit the other.

On Thursday, Yadav’s ally in Uttar Pradesh for the general election, BSP chief Mayawati, too had a dig at the Centre’s disclosure about “stolen” Rafale jet deal documents.

Mayawati said in a tweet it was a “very strange and irresponsible chowkidari” that the documents were “stolen”.

“The Modi government made a sensational disclosure in the Hon’ble Supreme Court that secret documents pertaining to Rafale fighter deal were stolen from the Defence Ministry.

“Very strange & irresponsible chowkidari. Is national security & interest in the safe hands? Think long & loud,” she tweeted. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.