India Post

J&K chief electoral officer meets governor

J&K chief electoral officer meets governor
December 29
12:45 2018
JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhawan here on Friday.
Kumar briefed Malik about the various initiatives taken for educating voters to exercise their franchise by including them in systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) activities, electoral literacy clubs, which are being set up in educational institutions in the state in a bid to encourage youth to exercise their franchise, an official spokesperson said.
The chief electoral officer also apprised the governor about the steps taken to educate the public about the use of EVM-VVPAT (voter-verifiable paper audit trail) and progress achieved till date in the special summary revision of electoral rolls, the spokesperson said.
The governor emphasized the importance of generating awareness of electoral process and how every vote mattered.
Expressing satisfaction on the recent conduct of the panchayat and the municipal polls, Malik hoped that people would participate with same enthusiasm in every electoral exercise. PTI

