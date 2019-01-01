Something went wrong with the connection!

JK govt revokes mediclaim insurance policy

JK govt revokes mediclaim insurance policy
January 01
12:34 2019
JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered revocation and cancellation of J&K Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy for employees with effect from December 31 this year.
According to the order issued by the finance department, sanction is hereby accorded to the revocation and withdrawal of the government order regarding the implementation of the group mediclaim insurance policy for all state government employees, including employees of PSUs, autonomous bodies and universities, pensioners, AIS officers, among others.

Accordingly, all the drawing and disbursing officers concerned are directed to not deduct the premium regarding group mediclaim insurance policy from the salaries of the employees henceforth, the order added.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in October this year cancelled the state government’s tie up with Reliance General Insurance for providing the group mediclaim health insurance policy to employees.

The decision comes after the mandatory Reliance insurance for the state government employees and pensioners had sparked a row.
Jammu and Kashmir government had on September 20 rolled out the group mediclaim health insurance policy for its employees, pensioners and accredited journalists of the state. It had tied up with Reliance General Insurance for the mediclaim policy, which was made mandatory for the employees and pensioners. PTI

