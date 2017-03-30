J&K MLA detained while trying to march toward Mehbooba’s residence

SRINAGAR: Independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid was today detained by J&K Police when he and his supporters tried to march towards Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s residence here to protest the killing of three youths in security forces’ action in Budgam district yesterday.

Rashid, who represents north Kashmir’s Langate seat in state Assembly, and his supporters assembled near his official residence at Jawahar Nagar.

He then led a march towards high-security Gupkar Road residence of Mufti to gherao it, a police official said.

However, police swung into action and foiled the march.

The legislator and a few of his supporters were detained by the police and taken to Rajbagh police station, the official said.

Three youths were yesterday killed and 18 others injured as security forces clashed with stone-pelters trying to disrupt an anti-militancy operation which ended with the killing of a militant in Budgam district of Kashmir. -PTI