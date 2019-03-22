Something went wrong with the connection!

Johar roasted over liking anti-SRK tweet, says Twitter handle having ‘technical problem’

March 22
16:29 2019
MUMBAI: Filmmaker and Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the closest friends, Karan Johar, on Friday received flak from the superstar’s fans for liking a tweet containing objectionable terms against the actor.

Johar, who has always been vocal about his affection towards SRK, issued an apology after #ShameonKaranJohar started trending on the microblogging site.

“Guys having a technical problem with my Twitter account. Strange things are going on. From uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge.

“Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience. Sorting it out asap,” Johar tweeted.

The post, which landed the director in trouble, compared the day one box-office performance of Shah Rukh’s “Zero” and Johar’s production, Akshay Kumar-starrer “Kesari”. Johar has since unliked the tweet.

Many of SRK fans expressed their anger on Twitter.

“SRK faced criticism because of his friendship with Karan Johar. He was always there when he needed someone to stand for him. Supported him in every point of life. But Snake @karanjohar liked a tweet which mentioned SRK as Gay. #ShameOnKaranJohar,” a user wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “An open enemy is better than a false friend. Be aware.., He is a SNAKE @karanjohar #ShameOnKaranJohar”

“Megastar @iamsrk always considered @karanjohar his younger brother.That’s not how you treat your elder brother @karanjohar. And faking it for the paparazzi isn’t going to do you any good. #ShameOnKaranJohar,” read another tweet.

Shah Rukh and Johar first worked together on “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”. SRK went on to star in the filmmaker’s directorial debut “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and later in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” and “My Name Is Khan”. The superstar also made a cameo appearance in Johar’s last venture “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. PTI

