Johnson-Hitachi to set up AC Export hub in Gujarat

May 29
08:53 2017
Kolkata: The joint venture of of Johnson Controls and Hitachi Appliances of Japan, Johnson Controls-Hitachi has decided to manufacture its air conditioners for sale in the Middle-Eastern and Southeast Asian markets. According to its CEO, Franz Cerwinka, it’s expected that India can become one of its top 3 in operations.

The company has decided to build its plant near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

“We want to add engineering capabilities in India to support global business out of India. We also want to expand our manufacturing to export out of India,” Cerwinka said.

“The Indian operations contribute around 12% to our global revenue. India has the potential to become one of the top three markets for the company since there is a lot of pent-up demand which will be generated in the mid-to-long term,” he added.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi has decided to name Gurmeet Singh as the managing director of the Indian operations, which will be started in February. –News Source

