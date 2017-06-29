‘Judwaa 2’ actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu put rift rumors to rest

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is a remake of the classic 1997 Salman Khan starrer Judwaa. The remake, starring Varun Dhawan in Salman’s shoes, will be showing Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez as the two female leads.

While shooting in London, the rumor mills spread the word that two actresses were not working on good terms, pointing out a rift between the two. However, Jacqueline Fernandez took a step on Instagram, sharing a video on her story with the caption “Oh my god my nemesis”, putting all the rumors about them to a rest. –News Source

