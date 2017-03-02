Just-in concert

It’s still three months to go before Canadian pop star Justin Bieber comes on his maiden India tour and speculation about the participation of Bollywood stars has begun. Among the first names is of newly-turned global star Deepika Padukone. The actor is in talks to perform at the concert, which will take place at DY Patil stadium in Mumbai on May 10.

Deepika’s involvement should not be a surprise with the actor recently making her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel-starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She was seen at Golden Globes after-party and made appearances on coveted US chat shows.

Rumors also suggest that Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, the trio of Student Of The Year, would perform with Justin Bieber.