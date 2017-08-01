Justin Bieber saved himself by cancelling tour: John Mayer

Los Angeles: Singer John Mayer has put forward his point of view about teen throb Justin Bieber, saying that he avoided some real damage to himself by cancelling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour.

“When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. We’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin (two thumbs-up emojis) for realising it was time to call it. You should too,” Mayer tweeted.

Angelakos, who has been quite open about his bipolar disorder added, “Mental health reasons went over REALLY well when I had to cancel shows five years ago (in a hospital receiving electroconvulsive therapy). “Was pretty rough but then my doctors and I worked out a relatively manageable balance between treatment and touring. Toured for over two years,” Angelakos tweeted. -PTI

