Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges in UP

December 26
17:06 2018
BAHRAICH, UP: Ace golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested Wednesday on charges of poaching in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve protected area in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.
A fire arm was seized from Randhawa, whose full name is Jyotinder Singh Randhawa, field officer Ramesh Pandey said.
A vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number and other equipment were also recovered from him. Another person, identified as Mahesh Virajdar, was arrested with Randhawa near Motipur range of Katarniaghat, Pandey said.
Interrogation and further legal action against Randhawa are being initiated by the Katarniaghat DFO, he said.
Randhawa was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009. PTI

Comments

comments

