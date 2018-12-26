Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges in UP

Kumaraswamy refuses to apologize for ‘shoot mercilessly’ remark BENGALURU: Embroiled in a row over his “shoot mercilessly” remarks, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Wednesday rejected the opposition demand for an apology over his comments, saying he was an “emotional...

Sena takes swipe at PM for power like oxygen remarks MUMBAI:The Shiv Sena Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his power like oxygen remarks, saying those who failed to get “achhe din” are now feeling disgusted at the thought...

Ramdev says ‘very difficult’ to predict next PM MADURAI: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has said it was “very difficult” to predict the country’s next Prime Minister in view of the current political situation. Noting that he was “not focussed”...

Pakistan’s former lawmaker shot dead in Karachi KARACHI: Pakistan’s former lawmaker Syed Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home in Karachi, the latest in a series of attacks targeting political leaders in the...

Pak claims it foiled al-Qaeda attack at Christmas ceremony LAHORE: Pakistani authorities on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a terrorist attack at a Christmas ceremony in Punjab province and arrested four al-Qaeda terrorists. According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD),...

NIA detains 10 persons in connection with ISIS inspired module NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: The NIA on Wednesday detained 10 persons from Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi for their suspected involvement with a new ISIS inspired terror module planning to carry out blasts...

Air India should disclose lease income from assets abroad: CIC NEW DELHI: Cash strapped national carrier Air India should disclose its assets abroad and earnings from them, the Central Information Commission has ruled. It “summarily” rejected the contention of Air India...

Google doodle celebrates life of social activist Baba Amte NEW DELHI: Search engine giant Google on Wednesday paid homage to Indian social worker and activist Murlidhar Devidas Amte, affectionately known as Baba Amte, with a colorful doodle on his 104th...

No support by Cong, allies led Kalam to pull himself out of prez race in 2012, says book NEW DELHI: A P J Abdul Kalam could have returned as the president in 2012 with the backing of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress but with no support from the...