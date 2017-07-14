Please set up your API key!

India Post

K Chandrasekhar Rao hails Mithali Raj for ODI record

July 14
07:47 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Hyderabad: Mithali Raj has certainly made India proud of her amazing performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup by becoming the first player who created a record of crossing 6,000 runs in the history of women’s ODI. Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated her on this occasion by sending her a message, saying that she had made the country proud with her achievement.

The CM also wished that the Indian women’s cricket team achieve greater heights under her leadership.

The Indian Cricket team is now blessed with 2 record holders, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who has taken the highest number of wickets in a 50 overs match. -PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.