K Chandrasekhar Rao hails Mithali Raj for ODI record

Hyderabad: Mithali Raj has certainly made India proud of her amazing performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup by becoming the first player who created a record of crossing 6,000 runs in the history of women’s ODI. Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated her on this occasion by sending her a message, saying that she had made the country proud with her achievement.

The CM also wished that the Indian women’s cricket team achieve greater heights under her leadership.

The Indian Cricket team is now blessed with 2 record holders, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who has taken the highest number of wickets in a 50 overs match. -PTI

