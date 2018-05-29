Kabir’s couplets ring true even today

The following are some of the dohas (couplets) of Kabir reproduced on his 578th birth anniversary, which falls on June 9:

Chalti Chakki Dekh Kar, Diya Kabira Roye

Do Paatan Ke Beech Mein, Sabit Bacha Na Koye

Watching the grinding stones, Kabir cries that between the two stones, no one survives. The grinding stones are the duality that we live in. Heaven and Earth, Good and Bad, Male and Female, High and Low – all around is duality. This play of opposites gets everyone, no one survives it’s powerful grip.

Bura Jo Dekhan Main Chala, Bura Naa Milya Koye

Jo Munn Khoja Apnaa, To Mujhse Bura Naa Koye

I went in search of a bad guy but couldn’t find one. But when I searched my own mind, I found no one is nastier then me

Kaal Kare So Aaj Kar, Aaj Kare So Ub

Pal Mein Pralaya Hoyegi, Bahuri Karoge Kub

Tomorrow’s work do today, today’s work now; If this moment is lost, how will the work be done?

Aisee Vani Boliye, Mun Ka Aapa Khoye

Apna Tan Sheetal Kare, Auran Ko Sukh Hoye

Speak such words which do not emanate from your ego. As a result of such language, one feels peace oneself and provides happiness to others too.

Dheere Dheere Re Mana, Dheere Sub Kutch Hoye

Mali Seenche So Ghara, Ritu Aaye Phal Hoye

O my mind, understand that everything happens gradually; a gardener may pour a hundred buckets in the garden but the trees will bear fruit only when the Season comes.

Sayeen Itna Deejiye, Ja Mein Kutumb Samaye

Main Bhi Bhookha Na Rahun, Sadhu Na Bhookha Jaye

O God, give me so much that can satisfy my family and me and there is enough left to feed the Sadhus

Bada Hua To Kya Hua, Jaise Ped Khajoor

Panthi Ko Chaya Nahin, Phal Laage Atidoor

What is the point of being powerful, wealthy and accomplished if you do not help others? You are like the tall date tree which gives no shade to travelers and its fruit is hard to reach

Jaise Til Mein Tel Hai, Jyon Chakmak Mein Aag

Tera Sayeen Tujh Mein Hai, Tu Jaag Sake To Jaag

Just as there is oil inside the seed and fire inside the flint stone; Your God is inside you; wake up and see if you can

Mangan Maran Saman Hai, Mat Koi Mange Beekh

Mangan Se Marna Bhala, Yeh Satguru Ki Seekh

Begging is like dying, Let no one beg. It is better to die than beg; this is the message of the Satguru.

Maya Mari Na Mun Mara, Mar Mar Gaye Shareer

Asha Trishna Na Mari, Keh Gaye Das Kabir

Maya (illusion of the world) doesn’t die nor dies the mind; only the bodies die. Even hope and desire does not die, so says God’s servant Kabir

Kabira Khara Bazaar Mein, Mange Sabki Khair

Na Kahu Se Dosti, Na Kahu Se Bair

Standing in the market place, Kabir asks for everyone’s welfare; because he has no special friendship nor enmity for any one

Kabir Man Nirmal Bhaya, Jaise Ganga Neer

Pache Pache Har Phire, Kahat Kabir Kabir

Says Kabir, I have made my mind so pure that it is now like the holy Ganges water. Impressed with that purity even God is running after me, calling “Kabir Kabir”

Pothi Padh Padh Kar Jag Mua, Pandit Bhayo Na Koye

Dhai Aakhar Prem Ke, Jo Padhe so Pandit Hoye

No one has become wise by reading books and scriptures. It is only through learning to love that one becomes wise.

