Kajol not sure about working with Karan Johar for K3G

August 01
07:17 2017
Kajol and Karan Johar have known to be Bollywood besties, while working in flicks like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and My Name Is Khan. However, things are no longer the same. The DDLJ actress is not sure about teaming up with Karan Johar as they are no longer in talking terms.

Karan Johar had stated in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, that he had ended his 25 years of friendship with the actress. It had started when his movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn’s Shivay had clashed at the box office in 2016.

Ajay had said “nasty” things to him before the release of films and so he vowed “no matter what, she’s out of my life”, Karan wrote.

“If you’re not comfortable with the people you’re working with, if you cannot speak up, or speak to the people you’re working with…I think communication is a key element in working with people. You can’t work alongside them if you don’t talk,” Kajol exclaimed.

When asked about her fallout with the Johar, she said, “Let me put it this way, I am not answering any questions on that particular point. If any of my other friends want to offer me a film I’ll definitely do it.” -PTI

