Kamala Harris not ruling out 2020 White House ambition: Report

WASHINGTON: Indian-origin American Senator Kamala Harris has not ruled out the prospects of running for the US President in 2020, according to a media report.

Harris, 53, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, is viewed as a rising star in Democratic politics. Her likely presidential ambitions are the subject of wide speculation, and she’s often included on the not-so-short lists of potential Democratic 2020 hopefuls.

Pressed on whether she was ruling out a 2020 bid, Harris told MSNBC: “I’m not ruling it out, no.” According to the media outlet, it was her most direct comment yet about her political future.

At the same time Harris, the first Indian-origin US Senator, said presently she was focused on “a lot of other things as a higher priority” than running for the president.

Harris, a former prosecutor, was California’s attorney general before she was elected to the Senate in 2016.

She has started to carve out a reputation as a defender of immigrants in the Trump era, a move that could give her an edge with those voters in 2020, the outlet said.

Earlier this year, she bucked her party’s leadership to vote against an immigration compromise that she said made too many compromises with Republicans, angering some of her colleagues. PTI

