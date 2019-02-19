Kanchoth festival celebrated in J&K’s Doda

BHADARWAH, J&K: Dressed colorfully, women observed a fast and thronged temples in knee-deep snow to offer prayers on February 13 marking the conclusion of the week-long “Kanchoth festival”, a symbol of the ancient Nag culture here.

The age-old festival is celebrated across the hilly Chenab valley as Hindus believe that on this day of Gouri Tritiya, Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati got married and the latter insisted on a throne made of snow as her wedding gift.

Thus, snow during the festival is considered a good omen.

The main programs were reported from Kotli, Ghata, Khakhal, Gupt Ganga, Chinote, Chinchora and other temples of the area, officials said, adding that the festival was celebrated by married women to pray for the long life of their husbands.

The locals have been demanding that this unique and colorful festival should be included in the tourism calendar by the Bhadarwah Development Authority and the tourism department. PTI

