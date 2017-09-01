Kapil Sharma cancels shoot with Ajay Devgn and team

Kapil Sharma was recently in news for cancelling his shoot with Shah Rukh Khan and now, Ajay Devgn has joined the list as well. Apparently, the comedian called off his shoot with Ajay Devgn and Manoj Tiwari, who stormed out as Kapil failed to show up on the sets. They were there, along with Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta for the promotion of their upcoming flick, Baadshaho.

“Kapil’s phones were switched off. The team was leaving no stone unturned to get in touch with him, but to no avail. Even Kapil’s team did not give a proper answer,” a source was quoted

Apparently, Kapil could not wake up on time after a late night schedule.

“I was here for a day to shoot for a Bhojpuri episode on Kapil’s show. But I got a call from him saying the shooting has been cancelled.” Manoj Tiwari informed.

It was later informed to the Baadshaho team that Kapil had a panic attack and was unwell.

While talking to his fans on Facebook Live, Kapil had said that he suffered from low blood pressure, but dismissed all reports of depression. –News Source

Comments

comments