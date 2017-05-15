Kára McCullough Beats All to become Miss USA 2017

Competing with 50 beautiful state title holders, Kára McCullough, Miss District of Columbia, was crowned as the Miss USA 2017, by the former winner, Deshauna Barber.

Throughout the pageant, McCullough was considered a strong competitor and effortlessly proved to kill with her looks during the swimsuit and evening gown rounds. During the Q&A round, she elegantly voiced about the healthcare and presented herself as an equalist, rather than a feminist.

Professionally, she works as a nuclear scientist at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission and is also the founder of a community outreach program, formulated to increase the interest among young children about science. -PTI

