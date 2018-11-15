Something went wrong with the connection!

Karan’s Devi

Karan's Devi
November 15
12:39 2018
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for working with several renowned celebrities and making career of aspiring actors, said it was his dream to direct late female superstar Sridevi, which remained unfulfilled.

“I’m her huge fan. When she (Sridevi) passed away this year, I was like this is not fair. I used to say she is the one actor I really want to direct and I would have done something with her in my writing and directorial existence. I just love her. She is one actor who updated her craft,” Johar said.

Johar did not get a chance to direct the ‘hawa hawai’ girl of Bollywood, but he launched her daughter Janhvi Kapoor in film ‘Dhadak’.

Talking about Sridevi’s acting, Karan said he was blown away by her performance in ‘English Vinglish’.

