Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed in office

March 07
11:16 2018
BENGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed multiple times by a man who went to meet him in his office today and was admitted to hospital.

Shetty is stated to be out of danger.

The accused, who appeared before the Lokayukta in connection with a case, has been nabbed, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told PTI.

“According to information I have, someone claiming to be an advocate had gone to the office and stabbed him,” he said.

Shetty, a former Karnataka High Court judge, is out of danger, Reddy said.

“He is in Mallya Hospital… The information I have is he is out of danger… The reason (for the attack) is not known.”-PTI

