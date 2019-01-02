Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Kashmir witnesses first snowfall of ’19, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

Kashmir witnesses first snowfall of ’19, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed
January 02
17:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Kashmir received its first snowfall of the New Year on Wednesday, breaking a month-long dry spell in the Valley, the meteorological department said.

The 300-kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal Road, which connects Jammu’s Poonch and Rajouri districts with south Kashmir’s Shopian, have been closed for vehicular traffic after the fresh snowfall, officials said.

“There was snowfall at most places in Kashmir, particularly in Gulmarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts, traces of snowfall was also witnessed in Srinagar early in the morning” an official said.

Jawahar tunnel and other areas are still having snowfall. As a precautionary measure all Kashmir-bound vehicles have been stopped at Nagrota and Udhampur, the officials said.

Over 300 vehicles are stranded at various places and agencies have been deployed to clear the snow, the officials added.

The snowfall has brought major respite to the residents of Kashmir as the minimum temperature rose by several degrees, except in Gulmarg. Srinagar recorded a 0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night — an increase of over four degrees from minus 4.2 degrees Celsius on the previous night, the Met department said.

Gulmarg received snowfall equivalent to 8.8 mm of rains till 8.30 am, while Kupwara recorded 7.4 mm precipitation. The remaining weather stations recorded downpour between 1.5-2.5 mm during the corresponding period, the official said.

Kargil was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 17.0 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Leh town in Ladakh region was minus 12.4 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday night, Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 1.4 degrees, Kupwara 0.2 degrees, Pahalgam minus 0.5 degrees and Gulmarg at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. The period ends on January 31,

The weather department has predicted more precipitation in Kashmir over the next three days. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.