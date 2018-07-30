Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Katrina to replace Priyanka in ‘Bharat’

Katrina to replace Priyanka in ‘Bharat’
July 30
11:25 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Director Ali Abbas Zafar has found his new female lead in Katrina Kaif, days after Priyanka Chopra’s departure from “Bharat”. The film, to be released Eid next year, reunites Salman Khan and Katrina after 2017 blockbuster “Tiger Zinda Hai”, which was also directed by Ali.
The director is excited to reteam with the actor duo. “I am extremely excited to work with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan once again for Bharat. We have had exciting collaborations in the past and it is very interesting to work with the duo once again. “Katrina got on board in the Nick of time for the project and it is very delightful to work with the immensely talented actress yet again,” Ali said in a statement. Katrina will be joining the shoot in the upcoming schedules beginning in September.
The announcement comes after the director took to Twitter to reveal that Priyanka had left “Bharat” due to a “very special” reason. Ali did not elaborate much on the “reason” but his tweet eluded the actor’s exit to her rumored romance with American singer, Nick Jonas.
The film recently went on floors with Salman and actor Disha Patani. Ali had shared recently a sneak peek from the film that showed Salman entering a “ring of fire” on a bike in a circus. “Bharat” which will be shot in Abu Dhabi, Spain and India, will feature the superstar sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking leaner and younger. Produced by Atul Agnihotri, the film is an adaptation of 2014 South Korean movie “Ode To My Father”. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
 Breaking News
  • Katrina to replace Priyanka in ‘Bharat’ MUMBAI: Director Ali Abbas Zafar has found his new female lead in Katrina Kaif, days after Priyanka Chopra’s departure from “Bharat”. The film, to be released Eid next year, reunites...
  • International Army Games open in Moscow NEW DELHI: The International Army Games 2018 at Patriot Park in Moscow region was declared open by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, an Army official said. Indian teams are taking...
  • PC quits Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar has said that Priyanka Chopra has left his next project “Bharat”, starring Salman Khan, due to a “very special” reason. The 38-year-old director did not elaborate...
  • Costlier Ranbir Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of ‘Sanju’ success. The actor is getting high accolades for his outstanding performance in this Rajkumar Hirani flick and it seems with the...
  • Fresh pairing Get ready to feast your eyes on Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan as they are reportedly set to team up for the remake of the hit Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’....
  • ‘Awkward’ body Ileana D’Cruz says she has been criticised for her body type and is trying to learn to love herself. She took to her Instagram stories, where she interacted with her...
  • Super competitive Athiya Shetty made her debut with the 2015 film Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi, another star kid (son of actor Aditya Pancholi). However, in a span of three years since then,...
  • Challenging characters Radhika Apte believes in living in the present. “Right now, I am looking forward to what all I can explore. For me, both quality and quantity are important for one’s...
  • ‘Consider yourself served’: government move to check fraud NRI marriages NEW DELHI: A website is being developed where summons and warrants against non-resident Indian men who have run into trouble with the law over abandoning their wives will be uploaded,...
  • Impact Fund endorses Suneel Gupta for US Congress WASHINGTON: The influential Indian American Impact Fund has endorsed Indian-origin entrepreneur Suneel Gupta, who is seeking to enter the US House of Representatives from Michigan. “Having known Suneel for years,...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.