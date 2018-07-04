Something went wrong with the connection!

‘Kaun Hai’ is a bone chilling horror series

July 04
11:28 2018
Special Feature
Fear will have a new address as Aapka Colors adds a new hue to its entertainment bouquet, a bone chilling horror series titled, Kaun Hai? The show will bring alive accounts of paranormal activities, science fiction, fantasy and some cases inspired by real life incidents. Each episode will recount intriguing incidences of paranormal activities and experiences that will defy logic and give a peek into the realm of the unknown. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, the show premiered on 29th June and airs every Friday to Sunday at 10.30 pm ET 7.30pm PT.
Kaun Hai? features popular television actors like Shallen Bhanot, Pankhuri Awasthi, Neeta Shetty portraying the face of fear or the victims of the dead and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.
Commenting on the unique format of the show, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head, Aapka Colors said, “Horror as a category is very popular. Through Kaun Hai? we are going back to the basics and reviving the genre to make our entertainment catalogue robust. The idea is to strengthen the time band with crime and horror which will offer variety entertainment to our viewers.”

