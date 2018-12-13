KCR sworn-in, returns as Telangana CM for second straight term

HYDERABAD: TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led his party to a massive victory in the December 7 assembly elections, was sworn-in Thursday as the chief minister of Telangana for a second straight term.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor E S L Narasimhan at a simple ceremony on the lawns of Raj Bhavan here.

Along with Rao, party MLC Mohammed Mehmood Ali, who was deputy chief minister in the previous TRS government, took oath as a minister.

Rao was unanimously elected leader of the TRS Legislature Party by the newly-elected MLAs Wednesday.

In the December 7 elections, the TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly, trouncing the Congress-led ‘Praja Kutami’, which ended up with a tally of 21.

The BJP won just one seat in the state. PTI

