Kerala needs new packages to woo tourists

KOCHI: Kerala’s tourism requires renewed approach that promotes customized service as well as night life besides technology and packages that are updated with times so as to woo back young visitors to the state, experts have said. Digital media and even artificial intelligence are proving to be key requirements for tourism promotion to get newer audiences across the globe and God’s Own Country can’t be an exception, speakers told a seminar at the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) here.

All the same, “over-tourism” should not disturb the normal routine of the hosts even as Kerala needs to explore the scope of non-conventional hospitality such as home stay and bread-and-breakfast, they noted. The seminar ‘Changing Trends in Travel and Tourism’ was organized as part of September 27-30 KTM that aims to boost the state’s tourism prospects. Joint Secretary of Union Ministry of Tourism, Suman Billa highlighted ‘commoditization’ as an urgent requirement of tourism in Kerala. “Select a niche area and curate it well.

Be prompt with your service; speed matters,” said the senior bureaucrat, formerly a director and secretary of Kerala Tourism. Also ensure your package has elements of some luxury, which most visitors seek to enjoy alongside their travel. Kerala must keep exploring new travelers, given that tourists generally don’t revisit spots.

There is scope for collaborative work on this matter, he said. Cherian Philip, who heads the Nava Kerala mission aimed at rebuilding Kerala after last month’s floods and is a former KTDC chairperson, said absence of a night life has been a constant complaint from tourists in Kerala. “Even a place like Dubai with its conservative ethos has its people enjoying their time in various ways after sunset,” he noted, while also stressing on waste management. Unless we go for such entertainment that doesn’t harm our culture, Kerala’s tourism has no future.

Goa and even Chennai may overtake us, not to speak of Sri Lanka or Singapore outside India, he said. Tourism Director, Bala Kiran said tourists of late are less patient to read details and know about a place. “We must serve them with digital technology,” he said. “Also we must include more focal spots on the itinerary. Malabar (northern Kerala), for instance, has a lot of potential.” Travel Entrepreneurs P K Anish Kumar suggested focusing on social media publicity, while Sejoe Jose spoke of the increasing role of mobile phones in tourism. PTI

