Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Kerala to launch Egyptian themed vessel

Kerala to launch Egyptian themed vessel
October 08
11:51 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOCHI: Nefertiti, the Egyptian themed luxury vessel of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, would be launched by the end of October, charting a new course in cruise tourism in the state, a KSNIC official has said. Equipped with a 3D theatre, air conditioned hall, a sun deck, banquet hall, bar lounge and an area for recreational activities, the vessel can carry 200 passengers. Mohammed Hanish, Managing Director of KSINC, said it took around one and a half years to build the vessel.

“The ship is not only named after the beautiful Egyptian queen Nefertiti, but also has several features that remind people of one of the oldest civilizations of the world,” he said on the sidelines of Kerala Travel Mart 2018 at Willingdon Island here, where the vessel has been showcased.

Hanish said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to inaugurate the luxury vessel. Abraham George, former KTM president and expert member of the National Tourism Advisory Council, said there was no doubt that Nefertiti would contribute to tourism development in the state. “It can do wonders in the tourism industry if Kochi can be transformed as the cruise hub,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should US impose tariffs on Indian products?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • The Rann of Kutch: Beautiful, adventurous and magical ocean of salt Kutch region has an impression of being a distinctive land. It is a region that differs in celebrating prosperity on an exceptional parameter. Divided into two sub-regions, Great Rann of...
  • US eyes 10% growth in Indian tourists NEW DELHI: The US is looking at up to 10 per cent growth in the number of visitors from India in 2018 as it undertakes a slew of initiatives to...
  • Kerala to launch Egyptian themed vessel KOCHI: Nefertiti, the Egyptian themed luxury vessel of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, would be launched by the end of October, charting a new course in cruise tourism...
  • Homestays to play big role in travel mart KOLKATA: Homestays will grow and play a significant role in tourism as the country’s travel market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 11-11.5 per cent to USD...
  • Andhra Pradesh bags top honor at Tourism Awards NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Goa and Rajasthan have bagged top honors at the National Tourism Awards 2016-2017, which were presented by Union minister K J Alphons here. The awards...
  • Kerala needs new packages to woo tourists KOCHI: Kerala’s tourism requires renewed approach that promotes customized service as well as night life besides technology and packages that are updated with times so as to woo back young...
  • India signs tourism agreement with Uzbekistan NEW DELHI: India and Uzbekistan has inked 17 agreements, including for visa free travel for diplomatic passport holders and cooperation in the fields of tourism, national security, training of diplomats...
  • Tanzania eyes 10% growth in Indian tourists MUMBAI: Tanzania is expecting a 6-10 per cent growth in tourist footfalls from India this year mainly aided by promotions and direct air connectivity between both the nations expected to...
  • Dubai expects 2.2 hike in India tourism NEW DELHI: Dubai expects to maintain strong over 2 per cent year-on-year increase in arrivals from India, continuing to be its top source market for visitor arrivals for 2018, a...
  • Adopt a single thought: ‘I want to be free’ Papaji (H. W. L. Poonja) There is a river of thought-waves. Everyone is being washed downstream. Everyone is clinging to these thoughts and being washed away. Just give rise to...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.