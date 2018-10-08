Kerala to launch Egyptian themed vessel

KOCHI: Nefertiti, the Egyptian themed luxury vessel of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, would be launched by the end of October, charting a new course in cruise tourism in the state, a KSNIC official has said. Equipped with a 3D theatre, air conditioned hall, a sun deck, banquet hall, bar lounge and an area for recreational activities, the vessel can carry 200 passengers. Mohammed Hanish, Managing Director of KSINC, said it took around one and a half years to build the vessel.

“The ship is not only named after the beautiful Egyptian queen Nefertiti, but also has several features that remind people of one of the oldest civilizations of the world,” he said on the sidelines of Kerala Travel Mart 2018 at Willingdon Island here, where the vessel has been showcased.

Hanish said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to inaugurate the luxury vessel. Abraham George, former KTM president and expert member of the National Tourism Advisory Council, said there was no doubt that Nefertiti would contribute to tourism development in the state. “It can do wonders in the tourism industry if Kochi can be transformed as the cruise hub,” he said. PTI

