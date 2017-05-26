Kerala Woman chops off Alleged Rapist’s Genitals

Thiruvananthapuram: A young woman in her 20s chopped off the genitals of a self-proclaimed ‘swami’ who, allegedly, had been sexually abusing her since she was a teenager.

According to the report, Gangeshananda Teethapadam, or Hariswami had tried to rape the woman at her house when she cut off his genitals with a knife and immediately called the police before he could do any harm to her.

Apparently, this abuse had started by the man when the woman was in the 12th grade.

While the accused claims to be a saint at the the Chattambi Swami Ashram in Kollam, the Ashram said, “He was a brahmachari at the ashram 15 years ago. Later, he quit. But it is learned that he was using the ashram for his fame.”

The woman’s father had been unwell and bed-ridden for years, which lead her mother to appoint Hariswami to conduct ‘poojas’ at their house and help the family get rid of all their problems.

The rapist has been charged with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The victim also revealed that her mother had known about the crime taking place.

“We may also register a case against her mother for abetting the crime,” the Police said. –News Source

