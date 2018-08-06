Khadi expand reach abroad to Trinidad and Tobago

NEW DELHI: In an effort to expand its reach globally, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has dispatched a consignment of Khadi products to a small twin country in the North Atlantic, Trinidad and Tobago. The consignment, dispatched from here, will be received by Indian High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago.

The commission said in a statement that in July, Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Bishwadip Dey met KVIC Chariman Vinai Kumar Saxena and told him that there is a considerable population of Indian origin there. As the Indian High Commission had decided to provide Khadi gift hampers to a few dignitaries on Independence Day this year, the hampers sent out included 200 boxes of Khadi face towels in paper board packing and 150 boxes of Khadi face towels in wooden box packing.

The Indian High Commission had expressed desire to purchase Khadi yoga kit, Khadi yoga mat, diary made of handmade paper with quotes of Mahatma Gandhi and garland made of Sandalwood bark from KVIC. Saxena said, “I was happy to know that there is a Gandhi village there also and a large number of population celebrate Diwali festival every year for nine days. Keeping in view the large number of population of Indian origin and initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to popularize Khadi globally, we decided to felicitate as many as 110 elderly Indians aged 90 to 110 years all nonagenarians on September 8 by offering them Khadi Angvastram.”

He also said that as the High Commissioner had also requested the commission to gift 110 pieces of shawls or Angvastram along with same number of tricolor Khadi Gundi mala of one-hank length, KVIC has dispatched those items to the High Commission as a goodwill gesture. Saxena said keeping in view the future prospects of Khadi marketing, KVIC has decided to participate in the nine-day Diwali fair in November this year in Trinidad and Tobago. It will create awareness about Khadi and also help in identifying potential buyers. PTI

