Kids in bride & groom attire steal the show

SANTA CLARA, CA: FOG works for many noble causes including youth and women empowerment, maintain Indian heritage and culture, and save the planet. FOG provides multiple platforms to teach our young children about their lineage and make them feel proud of their tradition. One such show was FOG Republic Day Celebration on Sunday, January 28 at Santa Clara Convention Center.

Children from 5-13 years of age walked the ramp proudly representing various states of India as FOG celebrated the 69th Indian Republic Day with great pomp and show. The theme for the cultural showcase was to dress up as Bride and Groom from various parts of India. Super cute kids dressed in their traditional attire stole everyone’s heart. Their confident walk and poses as they adorned the stage on the popular background scores of Chak-De-India and Hum Hain India Waaley, captivated the audience.

More than 40 students from around the Bay Area participated in the show which had no registration fee. This show was hosted by Ritu Khurana of Gurus Education. Gurus Education shares the vision of FOG in teaching youth life-skills. For more information on Gurus Education, visit www.guruseducation.com

